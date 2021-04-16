S. Korea Requests IOC Mediation in Japan’s Dokdo Claim on Olympics Website

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has called for the International Olympic Committee’s(IOC) intervention with Japan’s inclusion of Dokdo on an official map for the Tokyo Olympics.According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korean Sports and Olympic Council, a letter was sent to the IOC on Tuesday, calling for the committee’s “active mediation” in the matter.It came eight days after Seoul sent a letter to the Japanese Olympic Committee asking to make corrections.Also on Tuesday, the South Korean Foreign Ministry summoned Hirohisa Soma, the deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy, to protest Japan’s move to insinuate that the Dokdo islets are Japanese territory.A torch relay map posted on the website marked Dokdo with a small dot that was colored the same as the rest of Japan.Seoul previously objected to the map when it was first revealed in July 2019 and called for corrections. Tokyo has maintained that it cannot accept such demands in response to the recent complaints.