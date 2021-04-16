Stricter Quarantine Rules to be Applied on Beaches During Summer

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to implement stricter COVID-19 measures than last year for beaches during the summer.The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries announced on Wednesday that it devised the strengthened measures as major beaches across the nation are set to open soon.When visiting beaches, people will now have to call a specific number designated for that beach and register their visit and cell phone number.Also, the government will introduce special stickers to swiftly check temperatures and avoid long lines. The stickers change color when a person’s body temperature rises over 37-point-five degrees Celsius. It can provide real-time checks for 24 to 48 hours.The government will also expand the scope of its reservation service. Last year, the service was applied to 13 beaches in South Jeolla Province, but plans to expand it to up to 50 beaches, including those in Gangwon Province, Incheon and the Gyeongsang provinces. Beachgoers will be able to check the crowd density at their intended beaches via Naver, Kakao and the website www.seantour.kr.