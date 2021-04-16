DP Chief Apologizes for Corruption Scandal Surrounding Ex-Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) issued a public apology regarding corruption allegations surrounding former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, as his memoir hit bookshelves earlier in the week.DP leader Song Young-gil said on Wednesday that aside from legal issues, alleged corruption involving Cho's children and their university admissions is an issue that requires self-reflection.Song said those who fought for fairness and justice during the country's pro-democracy movement should look back on whether they adopted the same principles in their personal lives.This is the second time that a DP leader has apologized for the scandal since an apology issued by then-leader Lee Hae-chan in October 2019.The DP chief, meanwhile, stressed that the prosecution must apply the same standards used for the Cho family when investigating alleged corruption surrounding the family of former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.Song also apologized to victims, families and the public regarding alleged sexual misconduct by the former DP-affiliated mayors of Seoul and Busan and his party's mishandling of the incidents.