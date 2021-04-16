Top Prosecutor Reports Concerns over Prosecutorial Restructuring to Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo on Wednesday said he relayed concerns within his ranks about the government's prosecutorial restructuring plan to Justice Minister Park Beom-kye.Following his first meeting with the minister since taking office earlier in the week, Kim said he collected such concerns from heads of high and district prosecutors' offices.While an upcoming reshuffle within the prosecution was discussed, Kim said he plans to meet with Park on Thursday to go over the details. The chief prosecutor said he and the minister agreed on the need to closely communicate.As for calls by Bae Seong-beom, the president of the Institute of Justice who offered to resign, that no one should be disadvantaged in a reshuffle due to their position, Kim said he believes that the minister is well aware.Bae, previously chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, was in charge of investigating corruption allegations related to former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's family. In January, former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae appointed him president of the Institute of Justice, ostensibly a promotion, but considered a less important post.