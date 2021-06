Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) is pushing for a second round of universal COVID-19 relief payments as nationwide vaccinations have begun to pick up speed.Kim Sung-whan, the DP's chief deputy floor leader, said on a local radio program on Wednesday that the payments should be made as early as this summer or before the Chuseok holiday in September at the latest.Kim said he expects the payments to be issued in the form of local business vouchers to be spent over a three-month period.A second round of universal payouts was expected after President Moon Jae-in in February hinted at a possible review of it when the war against the virus nears an end.Should the ruling party decide to pay each person, rather than each household, it will require at least 14 trillion won in extra budget, similar to the first round in the spring of 2020.