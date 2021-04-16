Minister Reaffirms Commitment to Resuming Geumgang Tourism

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Lee In-young has reaffirmed his commitment to push for independent tourism to North Korea's Geumgang Mountain.In a Tuesday meeting with Hyun Jeong-eun, head of Hyundai Group, the firm in charge of the Geumgang project, Lee said the South Korea-U.S. summit has created favorable conditions for inter-Korean exchange.He reiterated that Seoul remains unchanged in its commitment to push ahead with individual tours to the scenic mountain resort once the COVID-19 situation improves.Noting that tour resumptions were agreed upon at the 2018 inter-Korean summit, Lee hoped to expand the trips, which would begin with individual visits by families separated by the Korean War, to other regions such as the eastern coastal town of Wonsan.The minister said repair work for related facilities in North Korea could also begin if access is allowed to the mountain. He added that if the two Koreas come together, they can explore a path toward normalization.In response, Hyun said her group also has great expectations and voiced hope for the swift resumption of Geumgang tourism and of the operation of the Gaeseong Industrial Complex.