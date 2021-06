Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Defense Ministry will run a focused two-week campaign to gather reports of sexual violence within the military. The move follows an apparent suicide of an Air Force officer who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a colleague.The reporting period will run from Thursday until June 16 and victims, as well as witnesses, are encouraged to report such cases via phone or email.Although it already holds designated reporting periods twice each year, the ministry said it aims to proactively investigate allegations of sexual abuse by gathering additional reports.The military came under fire after the family of the deceased officer claimed that her superiors attempted to cover up the incident by pressuring her to settle with the alleged perpetrator.