Japan Refuses to Accept Seoul's Protest of Dokdo Claim on Olympic Map

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan continues to reject South Korea’s calls to amend a map on the Tokyo Olympics' website showing the Dokdo islets as its territory.In a Wednesday news conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Japan has refused to accept Seoul's protest over the map, repeating Tokyo’s claim that Takeshima, the islets’ Japanese name, belongs to Japan based on historical facts and under international law.He said that Seoul's protest made to Hirohisa Soma, the deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, is unacceptable. Kato also cited the Olympic Charter saying he objects to the political use of athletes.That particular criticism is likely in light of political heavyweights in South Korea who have weighed in. Former ruling party chair Lee Nak-yon and former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun vowed to sternly deal with the issue, including a possible Olympic boycott.The Seoul government and Korean Sport and Olympic Committee have already sent a letter to the International Olympic Committee(IOC) asking for mediation on the matter.