Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's election watchdog will conduct a mock vote at 170 overseas diplomatic missions ahead of next year's presidential election.The National Election Commission(NEC) said on Wednesday that the trial run will be held on June 21.Those wishing to participate must register electronically through the diplomatic offices by Friday.The ballots will be sent to South Korea in diplomatic pouches the following day to be opened on June 30.The 2022 presidential election is set to be held on March 9, 2022.