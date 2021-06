Photo : YONHAP News

A joint speech session of the main opposition People Power Party's candidates vying for the vacant chief post kicked off in Busan's BEXCO on Wednesday afternoon.Ten candidates competing for a seat on the party's four-member Supreme Council also took part.The campaign covers the southern regions of Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province and the five candidates running for the top party post will give speeches to woo voters.The PPP will hold similar stumping sessions in Daegu on Thursday and Daejeon on Friday following one in the Jeolla provinces this past Sunday.The next leader is set to be elected in a June 11 convention, with party members accounting for 70 percent of the vote and ordinary citizens 30 percent.