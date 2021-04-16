Moon: Difficulties Stemming from Samsung Scion's Absence is Understood

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says he understands the difficulties faced by Samsung and the country’s business community linked to the imprisonment of de facto Samsung Group leader Lee Jae-yong, who is serving a sentence for bribing former President Park Geun-hye.Moon made the remark during a luncheon meeting with the heads of the top four conglomerates at the presidential office on Wednesday in response to requests to consider making the presidential pardon for the Samsung scion.SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, who heads the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry(KCCI), called on the president to consider a joint petition by five major local business lobby groups including KCCI submitted in April. In it, they ask for Lee’s pardon.Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Kim Ki-nam, who attended the meeting in place of Lee, was more direct, saying Lee’s presence is needed for swift decisions regarding major investment plans especially in regards to semiconductors. Another attendee noted the next two to three years will be critical.In response, Moon said many members of the public empathize with the matter, adding he also understands that companies are required to make bold moves amid economic uncertainties.