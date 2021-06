Photo : YONHAP News

Nearly every other day last month saw rainfall in South Korea.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said on Wednesday that the nation logged a total of 142-point-four millimeters of precipitation in May, the seventh highest for that month since the agency began to compile related data in 1973.In terms of the number of rainy days, however, last month hit a record high with 14-point-four days dampened by wet weather last month.Frequent rain was attributed to, among other things, the southern advance of cold and arid air.The KMA said Japan and China also saw much rain last month due to abnormal climate conditions with many Japanese regions reporting a record early onset of monsoon season. The average precipitation in China last month also hit the highest since 1961.