Ex-Japanese PM Alludes to Dokdo as S. Korean Territory

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama has indirectly criticized Tokyo’s refusal to amend a map on the Tokyo Olympics' website marking Dokdo as its territory, referencing U.S. maps that acknowledge the islets as South Korea’s.In his Twitter post on Wednesday, Hatoyama noted a South Korean presidential candidate had warned a possible boycott of the Summer Games if Tokyo does not make corrections to the map.Multiple presidential hopefuls from the ruling Democratic Party(DP), including former DP Chairman Lee Nak-yon and former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, earlier had said the Japanese map is unacceptable and that South Korea will have to sternly respond, including a possible boycott, if Japan continues to reject Seoul's calls.Although acknowledging such remarks from South Korean politicians may sound unpleasant to Japanese, Hatoyama drew attention to the recognition of “Takeshima” as South Korean territory of Dokdo in U.S. maps.He pointed out Japanese conservative groups’ silence on U.S. maps, wondering whether it is their pro-U.S. position that keeps them from protesting it.The 74-year-old Hatoyama, a leading progressive politician in Japan, has consistently demanded the Japanese government’s sincere apology over its wartime aggression on South Korea.