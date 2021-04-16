Ex-Minister Cho: Step on Me and March Forward

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk has called on the ruling Democratic Party(DP) to move beyond the corruption allegations surrounding him and continue the ruling bloc’s reform drives.Cho made the remark in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Sharing an excerpt from DP Chairman Song Young-gil's public apology earlier in the day, Cho said he humbly accepts the chief’s words. He said the ruling party should forget him and devote itself to reforms in areas including real estate, public livelihoods, prosecution and the media.The DP chief’s move came amid concerns by some ruling party members over possible negative pushback to Cho’s memoir, which hit bookshelves earlier in the week.Meanwhile, the disgraced ex-minister also shared Song’s words that the prosecution must apply the same standards used for his family when investigating alleged corruption surrounding the family of former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.