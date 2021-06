Photo : YONHAP News

A military court issued an arrest warrant for an Air Force officer Wednesday on charges of sexual assault of a colleague who died in an apparent suicide.According to the Defense Ministry, the general military court issued an arrest warrant for the master sergeant, surnamed Jang, on charges of indecent act by force and inflicting bodily injury. He was put under pre-trial detention.Jang is suspected of groping and forcing the victim to touch him inside a car on their way back to a base in the western city of Seosan after a private gathering in March. The victim was found dead at her residence on another base on May 22.The deceased’s family members claimed that the military failed to protect the victim and her superiors attempted to cover up the incident.The suspect is said to have partially admitted to his charges.