Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea on Thursday will wrap up reservations for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from senior citizens aged 60 to 74.The government has been accepting reservations from the elderly, as well as patients with chronic respiratory diseases, teachers at kindergartens, childcare centers and for first and second grade at elementary schools and registered caregivers.About 75 percent of senior citizens have made reservations.The application can be submitted online via the task force website (https://ncvr.kdca.go.kr) by the recipients or their family members.Health authorities urged the public to actively participate in the nationwide vaccination program, saying that if they fail to get vaccinated during the given time, they will have to wait until after October.