Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's two biggest carmakers, Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors, have set new monthly sales records in the U.S. for three straight months.Hyundai Motor America and Kia America released their respective monthly sales data on Wednesday, selling a combined 170-thousand-315 vehicles.Hyundai announced that it sold over 90-thousand units in the United States in May, posting record monthly sales for the third consecutive month.May sales jumped 56 percent on-year, with retail sales increasing 54 percent to a record 84-thousand-351 units.Kia also announced its third-successive best-ever monthly sales in the U.S. market. They soared 75 percent in May from a year earlier to hit 80-thousand-298 units sold.