Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Friday, senior citizens over the age of 60 will move up to the top of the waiting list for leftover COVID-19 vaccines.South Korea's vaccination task force announced the decision in a statement on Wednesday night.The task force said that currently, medical institutions nationwide accept reservations for leftover vaccines by telephone and then administer them, but the vaccines will now be allocated mostly for those over 60.Under the decision, people aged under 60 who wish to receive a leftover vaccine are now required to find them through the web portal Naver or messenger app KakaoTalk. The real-time search system has been in operation since May 27.People over 60, who often have difficulties using apps, will continue to be allowed to make reservations by telephone.