Economy

Ministries Seeking Nearly 600 Tln Won for Next Year's Budget

Write: 2021-06-03 12:11:27Update: 2021-06-03 14:37:25

Ministries Seeking Nearly 600 Tln Won for Next Year's Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

Government ministries are seeking nearly 600 trillion won for next year's budget, to finance programs for post-pandemic recovery and inclusivity.

According to the Finance Ministry on Thursday, the ministries requested 593-point-two trillion won, up six-point-three percent from this year's budget.

A lot of the budget was set aside for the Moon Jae-in administration's key tasks, including the Korean New Deal initiative and efforts to ease the country's socioeconomic gap.

The ministries sought a 17-point-one percent rise in spending for environment-related projects, including investment toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, such as construction of electric and hydrogen-powered vehicle infrastructure and greenhouse gas reduction facilities.

A nine-point-six percent increase was requested for healthcare, welfare and employment. This includes funds for building customized safety nets for income, housing, child care and jobs, as well as COVID-19 vaccine purchases and vaccinations.

The ministry plans to finalize next year's budget plan and submit it to the National Assembly by September 3.
