Photo : YONHAP News

A review committee of civilian experts will be established to ensure transparency in the military's joint investigation into the alleged sexual assault of an Air Force officer, which led to her death by apparent suicide.An official from the Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the move is aimed at removing the public's doubt about the initial investigation and to guarantee credibility.It is the first time that military prosecutors have decided to set up a review committee.The panel of experts from the judiciary, academia and civic groups is expected to review the joint investigation and assess the legitimacy of the outcome.Meanwhile, the military will set up a joint team of military prosecutors, military police and the Defense Ministry to handle the case.