Alleged Sexual Assault Cover-Up in Air Force Outrages Public

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Amid public outrage over the military's alleged attempt to cover up the sexual assault of an Air Force officer who later died by apparent suicide, the Defense Ministry has set up a joint team to investigate, as well as a review panel involving civilian experts. Additionally, the officer accused of the crime was arrested Wednesday night.Choi You Sun reports.Report: A military court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for a noncommissioned Air Force officer surnamed Jang, for allegedly assaulting a colleague of the same rank, who later died by apparent suicide.The master sergeant is accused of forcibly groping and then forcing the woman to touch him in a car on their way back to base in the central city of Seosan, South Chungcheong Province after a private gathering in March.Jang was officially charged with an indecent act by force and inflicting bodily harm. He was also taken into custody.The victim, who was transferred to another base after reporting the incident, was found dead at her on-base residence on May 22.Her family claims that her superiors failed to take appropriate action to protect her and instead attempted to persuade her to reach a settlement.In violation of relevant manuals, the Air Force also failed to mention the sexual assault case when it made a report on her death to the Defense Ministry, raising speculations it had attempted to downplay the misconduct.The family also raised new allegations that the woman was previously assaulted by two senior officers, one of which reportedly urged her to take a settlement in the recent case. They filed complaints on those incidents as well.Additionally, according to the family’s lawyer on a radio program Thursday morning, Jang admitted to all charges on Wednesday night just prior to the issue of the arrest warrant.President Moon Jae-in on Thursday ordered a strict and fair investigation, including that of the military's initial handling of the incident, possible secondary damage inflicted on the victim by superiors and colleagues and the response to the woman's death.In order to guarantee fairness and objectivity, the military will set up a joint team of military prosecutors, military police and the Defense Ministry to handle the investigation.In addition, a ten-member review committee of civilian experts will also be established to ensure transparency in the investigation.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.