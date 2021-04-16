PPP Leadership, Supreme Council Candidates to Speak in Daegu

Photo : YONHAP News

Candidates for the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) leadership and Supreme Council posts are set to hold a joint speech session in the southeastern city of Daegu on Thursday, ahead of next week's party congress.The event in the PPP’s traditional stronghold of North Gyeongsang Province is the third such regional tour following previous visits to the southwestern Jeolla region and South Gyeongsang, including Busan.Lee Jun-seok, Na Kyung-won, Joo Ho-young, Hong Moon-pyo and Cho Kyoung-tae, who are vying for the leadership post, will each get seven minutes at the podium. The 15 supreme council candidates will each get five minutes.Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, attendance will be minimized and the speeches will be broadcast live through the party's official YouTube channel.The candidates are scheduled to travel to the central city of Daejeon on Friday, and to Seoul on Saturday to appeal for support.Meanwhile, on a radio program on Thursday, Joo said he has no plans to unify his candidacy with Na to gain the leadership over Lee, who placed first in a primary.