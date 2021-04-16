S. Korean Children's Book Wins BolognaRagazzi Award

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean writer Lee Gee-eun’s book “Iparapa Yamooyamoo” won the BolognaRagazzi Award in the comics-early reader category at the Bologna Children’s Book Fair.The Korean Publishers Association announced on Wednesday that Lee won the prestigious award, which is regarded as the Nobel prize in children’s literature.The association added that three other works either illustrated or written by South Koreans earned special mentions in the fiction and non-fiction categories, including “The Yulu Linen” illustrated by Lee Suzy and “Rice Rice Rice” by Bamco. “So Much Snow” written by Park Hyun-min earned a special mention in the Opera Prime category.The Bologna Children’s Book Fair is one of the most time-honored children’s book events in the world.The BolognaRagazzi Award honors the best publications in terms of their graphic and editorial quality, innovation and the ability to speak to young readers.