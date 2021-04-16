Report: N. Korea Bought 2 Oil Tankers in 2020 despite Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

A new report said North Korea evaded international sanctions and purchased two oil tankers last year.The assessment came in a report released Tuesday by the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative under the Center for Strategic and International Studies.The report said the North acquired the Sin Phyong 5 and Kwang Chon 2 from China last year, adding that both vessels were previously owned by South Korean companies.The report said that the two tankers made their way to the communist state via South Korean brokers to individuals or companies in China.The report noted that the Kwang Chon 2 was observed delivering oil to North Korea’s Nampho port on ten different occasions.The report said the tankers show Pyongyang’s ability to utilize several avenues to continue expanding its oil smuggling capacity despite UN prohibitions specifically targeting the practice passed in 2017.The paper said that whether or not the South Korean brokers breached resolutions may rest on what kind of due diligence they conducted into the China-based buyers, who clearly also broke UN resolutions themselves.In 2017, the UN Security Council banned the sale or transfer of any new or used vessels to the North without prior approval.