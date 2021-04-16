Pres. Moon Meets with 1st-term DP Lawmakers

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in met with freshman lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) for the first time since last year’s April general elections on Thursday.According to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee, he told the lawmakers that support is created when internal unity is promoted and boundaries are expanded.Moon added that the DP is a dynamic and future-oriented party that has innovative DNA.Moon apparently made the remarks amid fears that solidarity within the ruling camp, including relations between the government and DP, could weaken as the end of his term draws near.Also during the meeting, Moon said the government will do its best until its last day to overcome crises, achieve economic recovery and secure opportunities to make leaps.Of the 81 first-term DP lawmakers, 68 attended the gathering at the presidential office.