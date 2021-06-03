Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Daegu to Raise Social Distancing to Level 2

Write: 2021-06-03 15:36:14Update: 2021-06-03 16:15:11

The southeastern city of Daegu has decided to raise its social distancing from Level One-point-five to Level Two amid signs of a rapid resurgence of COVID-19.

The Daegu Metropolitan City announced on Thursday that the new level will go into effect at 12:00 a.m. Saturday and run through June 20. 
decision, which comes after more than 70 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, is aimed at preventing the city from becoming a hotspot much like during the first wave in February last year.  

Under Level Two, restaurants and coffee shops will be prohibited from operating from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day. 

Daegu has maintained Level One-point-Five since February 15 after observing Level Two from December 8 of last year.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >