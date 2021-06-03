Domestic Daegu to Raise Social Distancing to Level 2

The southeastern city of Daegu has decided to raise its social distancing from Level One-point-five to Level Two amid signs of a rapid resurgence of COVID-19.



The Daegu Metropolitan City announced on Thursday that the new level will go into effect at 12:00 a.m. Saturday and run through June 20.

decision, which comes after more than 70 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, is aimed at preventing the city from becoming a hotspot much like during the first wave in February last year.



Under Level Two, restaurants and coffee shops will be prohibited from operating from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day.



Daegu has maintained Level One-point-Five since February 15 after observing Level Two from December 8 of last year.