Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong discussed the South Korea-U.S. alliance with the new commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, John Aquilino.According to the Foreign Ministry, Chung met over breakfast on Thursday with Aquilino who is visiting South Korea.The ministry said the two sides held extensive talks on ways to advance the alliance and on key regional issues.In particular, Chung explained in detail the results of last month’s South Korea-U.S. summit and stressed the need for him and Aquilino to actively pursue follow-up measures in the areas of foreign affairs and defense.In response, Aquilino, who assumed the top post on April 30, is said to have responded that he will engage in close cooperation. He also vowed to support diplomacy by maintaining strong combined defense readiness.