VOA: Korean American Facing Extradition Trial Cleared of Theft Charges

The Voice of America(VOA) said Thursday that a Korean American on trial in the U.S. for taking part in a 2019 raid on North Korea’s Embassy in Spain has been cleared of theft charges.According to the VOA, Christopher Ahn was cleared during an extradition hearing at the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Western Division on May 25.U.S. Magistrate Judge Jean Rosenbluth dismissed the willful bodily harm and theft charges, the most serious among the six for which Ahn was indicted. The others include unlawful break-in and illegal detention.The court asked Ahn’s defense team and U.S. prosecutors to submit further materials by Friday for the extradition hearing.Ahn is accused of breaking into the North Korean Embassy on February 22, 2019, as a member of an organization that helps North Korean refugees.Ahn has denied all the charges against him and claims the raid was made to look like a kidnapping to help facilitate the defection of North Korean diplomats in Madrid.