Bloomberg: Global Housing Prices See Fastest Growth since Pre-Financial Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

The growth of housing prices in many countries around the world have posted their steepest level in nearly 14 years, buoyed in part by stimulus packages amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Bloomberg said on Thursday citing Knight Frank’s Global House Price Index report that an average housing price in 56 surveyed countries as of March was seven-point-three percent higher than a year earlier. It is the highest on-year growth since the fourth quarter of 2006.Turkey saw the biggest increase in housing prices in the 12-month period by 32 percent, while housing prices in the U.S. jumped over 13 percent.South Korea’s housing prices rose five-point-eight percent in the cited period, placing the nation at 29th, but in Asia, it was second highest following six-point-one percent in Singapore. Japan followed at five-point-seven percent and China logged in at four-point-three percent.Bloomberg said massive expansionary fiscal and monetary policies put in place to respond to the economic fallout of the pandemic stoked a property boom worldwide, fueling concerns of of bubbles in the property sector.