Seoul Launches TF to Support S. Korea-US Vaccine Partnership

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul has launched a task force to support a South Korea-U.S. vaccine partnership, discussed in a recent summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden.Led by Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol, the task force consists of officials from ten government ministries and agencies including Health, Drug Administration, Foreign, Science ministries and the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA).During the inaugural meeting on Thursday, Minister Kwon stressed the global vaccine partnership is aimed at facilitating COVID-19 vaccine supplies worldwide through synergy between South Korea’s production capacity and the U.S.’s technology and ability to provide relevant materials.He said a successful partnership will help turn South Korea into a global vaccine hub.To that end, the task force plans to further enhance local vaccine production capacity, support domestic production of supplementary materials and promote investment in the country by overseas pharmaceutical companies, among other projects.