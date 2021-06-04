Biden Lays out Plan to Share First 25 Mln Vaccine Doses with World

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden has unveiled a plan to distribute 25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to other countries in need, including South Korea.The U.S. earlier pledged to provide up to 80 million vaccine doses internationally by the end of June.In a statement on Thursday, Biden provided more details on how it plans to allocate the first 25 million of those vaccines to lay the groundwork for increased global coverage and address real and potential surges and the needs of the most vulnerable countries.Biden said that at least 75 percent of these doses - nearly 19 million - will be shared through COVAX, including about six million doses for Latin America and the Caribbean, seven million for South and Southeast Asia, and five million for Africa.He said the remaining doses, just over six million, will be shared directly with countries experiencing surges, those in crisis and other partners and neighbors, including Canada, Mexico, India and South Korea.The U.S. agreed to provide about one million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to South Korea after Biden's summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in last month.Additionally, Biden said his administration supports efforts to temporarily waive intellectual property rights to vaccines as more companies are needed to produce life-saving doses of proven vaccines.