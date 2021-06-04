Menu Content

Write: 2021-06-04 08:52:31Update: 2021-06-04 10:22:57

White House: 1 Mln Doses of J&J Vaccine Set to Leave for S. Korea

Photo : KBS News

The White House said a plane carrying one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines offered by the United States will leave for South Korea on Thursday.

Last month, U.S. President Joe Biden promised to offer enough vaccines to inoculate all of South Korea's 550-thousand armed services members, who work closely with U.S. troops stationed in South Korea. 
  
Jeffrey Zients, White House coronavirus response coordinator, said on Thursday that after making a two-thousand-mile journey to California, the doses are being loaded onto a plane that will take off for South Korea Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that the Korean situation was "unique," when asked why the U.S. is not just giving all of the vaccines it is donating to COVAX to be shared. 

Sullivan stated that as President Biden said when President Moon Jae-in visited, the animating purpose behind that is actually about the protection of American forces and the forces who serve alongside American forces.

According to South Korea's vaccination task force, a South Korean military cargo plane carrying about one-point-01 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will arrive at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul at around 1 a.m. Saturday.
