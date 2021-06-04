Moon Holds Phone Talks with British Prime Minister ahead of G7 Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in held phone talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday ahead of the Group of Seven(G7) summit in Britain set for next week.Speaking to Johnson, Moon said South Korea would actively participate in the G7 discussions on efforts to deal with global issues such as the pandemic, economic recovery and climate.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said that the conversation was held at the request of Britain and lasted for 30 minutes.Johnson is scheduled to host the G7 summit in Cornwall from next Friday to Sunday and President Moon has been invited to the summit as a guest.Moon thanked Johnson for the invitation and expressed hope that the summit will produce substantive measures for overcoming the coronavirus and preparing for future pandemics.Johnson hailed Moon's commitment to contributing to the G7 and expressed hope for his role in expanding the scope of discussions at the summit.