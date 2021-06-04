Biden to Make First Overseas Trip as President Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden will make his first overseas trip as president next week.The White House said on Thursday that Biden will travel to Britain, Belgium and Switzerland to participate in the Group of Seven(G7) and NATO summits.The White House said this trip will highlight America’s commitment to restoring its alliances, revitalizing the Transatlantic relationship, and working in close cooperation with its allies and multilateral partners to address global challenges and better secure America’s interests.Biden is scheduled to attend the G7 summit set for next Friday to Sunday in Cornwall, Britain. He will then travel to Brussels for a NATO summit on June 14.The White House said that Biden will also hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G7 summit, without elaborating further details.Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun daily on Wednesday quoted a Japanese government official as saying that coordination is under way to arrange a trilateral summit among the U.S., South Korea and Japan during the G7 summit.