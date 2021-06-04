Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

UN: Access to COVID-19 Vaccines through COVAX in N. Korea Priority

Write: 2021-06-04 09:21:13Update: 2021-06-04 15:33:26

UN: Access to COVID-19 Vaccines through COVAX in N. Korea Priority

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations said that supporting access to COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX Facility and the roll-out of vaccinations in North Korea is a UN priority this year.

The UN spokesperson's office issued the position in an interview with the Voice of America(VOA) on Friday, adding that such efforts are for protecting the most vulnerable populations. 

The office said UN colleagues at the World Health Organization(WHO) and UNICEF have been working with the North's Ministry of Public Health to develop a COVID-19 vaccine national roll-out plan and other guidelines and monitoring tools. 

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department told the VOA on Thursday that Washington has no plan to share its COVID-19 vaccines with North Korea.

North Korea was initially supposed to receive about two million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by Serum Institute of India through COVAX. But the first shipment set for last month was delayed after the North failed to provide detail of its vaccine distribution schedule and balked at granting access to international health monitors.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >