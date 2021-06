Photo : YONHAP News

Another batch of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped from SK Bioscience’s factory on Friday.According to South Korea's vaccination task force, 877-thousand doses of the domestically produced vaccine will be shipped from the SK Bioscience factory in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province on Friday.The vaccines are part of 20 million doses the nation has secured under a contract with AstraZeneca. Including Friday's shipment, more than eight-point-81 million doses have been supplied in the country.The remaining eleven million doses will be supplied in phases in the second half of the year.