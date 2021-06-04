Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases Near 700

Write: 2021-06-04 09:44:33Update: 2021-06-04 11:35:49

Daily COVID-19 Cases Near 700

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases, amid continued outbreaks of clusters in various places nationwide. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Friday that 695 new infections were detected the previous day to raise the country’s cumulative total to 142-thousand-852.

Out of the new cases, 674 were local infections, while 21 were imported.

The daily figure slightly increased from the previous day, remaining in the upper 600s for the third consecutive day.

More than 60 percent of new domestic cases came from the greater metro area, with 205 in Seoul, 204 in Gyeonggi Province and ten in Incheon. 

Other parts of the nation added 255 cases including 65 in the southeastern city of Daegu and 43 in South Gyeongsang Province. 

Health authorities are keeping a close eye on the situation in Daegu, which reported nearly 140 cases over the past two days.
 
One more death was reported, raising the death toll to one-thousand-969. The fatality rate stands at one-point-38 percent. The number of critically ill patients rose by two to 151.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >