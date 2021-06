Photo : YONHAP News

Two South Korean films have been invited to this year’s Cannes Film Festival.In the official selection for the 74th Cannes Film Festival announced on Thursday, “Emergency Declaration" directed by Han Jae-rim was included in the Out of Competition section."In Front of Your Face" directed by renowned director Hong Sang-soo was listed in the Cannes Premieres category, which was established this year.No South Korean films were included among the 24 films listed in the In Competition category.Since 2016, South Korean films have competed every year, except for last year when the festival was cancelled. The last film to compete was Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” which won the Palme d’Or in 2019.The 74th Cannes Film Festival will open on July 6 and run through the 17th.