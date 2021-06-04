Kwon Soon-woo Advances to Round of 32 of French Open

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo has advanced to the third round in a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in his career.Kwon, who’s ranked 91st in the world, beat 98th-ranked Andres Seppi in three straight sets in men's singles at the French Open held at the Stade Roland-Garros in Paris on Thursday.With the feat, Kwon has advanced into the round of 32 of a major competition for the first time. He will compete against Mateo Berrettini, who ranks ninth in the world, for a berth in the round of 16.He is one of three South Korean players to advance to the third round in the French Open. The last to advance to that round at any major tournament was Chung Hyeon in September 2019 at the U.S. Open.If Kwon comes out the winner, he’ll become the first South Korean player to advance into the round of 16 in men’s singles at the French Open.