Photo : YONHAP News

Military prosecutors investigating the alleged sexual assault of an Air Force officer by a colleague, which led to her death by apparent suicide, have raided the Air Force headquarters and other locations.According to a military source on Friday, investigators searched the Air Force’s police corps and the police squadron of the 15th Special Missions Wing, with which the victim was affiliated.Military prosecutors are looking into allegations that the victim's superiors tried to cover up the incident and persuade her to reach a settlement, without prioritizing victim protection.This is the first raid after the case was referred to the Defense Ministry amid public uproar over the Air Force's suspected mishandling of the case.The suspect was put under pre-trial detention on Wednesday.