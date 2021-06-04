Vaccine Reservation Rate among Seniors, Other Priority Groups Surpasses 80%

Photo : YONHAP News

The reservation rate for COVID-19 vaccinations among seniors and other priority groups have surpassed the government target of 80 percent.According to authorities on Friday, the reservation rate among seniors aged 60 or older, those with chronic respiratory conditions, and teachers at daycares, kindergartens and elementary schools stood at 80-point-seven percent.Out of nine-point-47 million eligible people, seven-point-64 million have made reservations.The 60 to 64 age group will begin to receive AstraZeneca vaccines on Monday. Those in the 65 to 74 group and respiratory illness patients who haven’t gotten their first shot will also receive them until June 19.A review is under way for teachers aged 30 or older who were scheduled to get AstraZeneca vaccines from Monday to instead get Pfizer shots, which require a shorter term between the two rounds.