Photo : YONHAP News

What is believed to have been a land mine exploded in a wetland in northern Gyeonggi Province Friday morning, injuring a man in his 50s.The explosion occurred at around 9:50 a.m. at Janghang Wetland in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.The injured man is expected to be transported to a hospital in Uijeongbu via a helicopter for emergency treatment. His foot was severed in the blast.An official at the Goyang city government said while there have been mine clearing operations in the area, the location of the explosion is not open to the general public.The accident reportedly occurred during a clean-up of the area by a social cooperative. The military has launched an investigation.