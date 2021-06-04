Menu Content

Economy

Ourhome CEO Ousted after Proxy Challenge from Sisters

Write: 2021-06-04 13:34:29Update: 2021-06-04 15:18:25

Koo Bon-sung, the vice chairman and CEO of food service company Ourhome, was ousted following a proxy challenge from his sisters.

Koo's dismissal was approved at the company's regular shareholder meeting and board meeting on Friday.

The youngest sibling, Koo Ji-eun, who is the former CEO of the company's subsidiary Kalisco, was named the new Ourhome CEO.

While Bon-sung holds the largest stake in the company at 38-point-six percent, his three sisters - Mi-hyun, current Kalisco CEO Myung-jin and Ji-eun - together hold 59-point-six percent.

The eldest sister Mi-hyun, who supported her brother in a 2017 management dispute, reportedly backed her younger sister in the latest feud.

The ouster comes after Koo Bon-sung was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years, on charges of damaging a vehicle and striking the driver in a road rage incident.

The Koos are grandchildren of LG Group founder Koo In-hwoi.
