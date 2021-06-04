Air Force Chief Offers to Resign amid Outrage over Handling of Sexual Assault Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Seong-yong offered to resign on Friday, after the military came under fire for its mishandling of the alleged sexual assault of an Air Force officer that led to her death by apparent suicide.In a statement, Lee said he feels heavy responsibility for the incident, before issuing a public apology. He mourned the victim's death and expressed condolences to her family.Lee also expressed hope for pain to subside and wounds to heal, asking the public for their continued interest in and support for the Air Force.A master sergeant is accused of forcibly groping and then forcing the woman to touch him in a car on their way back to base in the central city of Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, after a private gathering in March.The victim, who was transferred to another base after reporting the incident, was found dead at her on-base residence on May 22.Her family claims that her superiors failed to take appropriate action to protect her and instead attempted to persuade her to reach a settlement.