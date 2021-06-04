Rival Camps Agree on Assembly Session Timetable

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival political parties have agreed to have party representatives deliver speeches in parliament on June 16 and 17.The deputy floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) held talks Friday and agreed on the timetable for the provisional session in June.DP chairman Song Young-gil will give a speech on the 16th while PPP's new leader, who will be elected at its party congress on June 11, will speak the next day.They will also hold an interpellation session for three days from June 22 and convene two plenary meetings on June 29 and July 1 to pass bills.The parties agreed to cooperate on passing bills related to real estate and compensation for pandemic-induced business closures. However, they failed to narrow differences on the election of parliament committee chairs.