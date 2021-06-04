Moon Accepts Air Force Chief's Resignation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in accepted the resignation of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Seong-yong after he offered it earlier Friday to take responsibility for the death of an Air Force officer that took her own life.Senior presidential secretary for public communication Park Soo-hyun said in a briefing that President Moon was swift in accepting the resignation and that related procedures will be carried out as quickly as possible.Park also repeated Moon's order calling for a thorough investigation and stern punishment of those responsible. The president ordered the military to look into possible command structure problems in the handling of the case, including reports made to and measures taken by top-level commanders.A senior presidential official said the president's immediate acceptance of the resignation reflects his stern resolve to swiftly address the matter.Regarding calls that Defense Minister Suh Wook should also be held accountable, the official said that no one from the top brass can be free from responsibility, adding that those found to be at fault will be sternly dealt with regardless of rank.While offering his resignation, Gen. Lee mourned the victim, expressed condolences to her family and hoped for the pain to subside and wounds to heal.