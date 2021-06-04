FM Chung Meets with Visiting US Senators

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Friday met with a U.S. senate delegation visiting South Korea.The Foreign Ministry said the top diplomat held talks with Senators ​Tammy Duckworth, Chris Coons and Dan Sullivan and discussed the alliance and Korean Peninsula affairs.The Seoul visit is the first overseas trip by a bipartisan congressional delegation since the start of the pandemic.The ministry said that during the meeting, Chung provided a detailed briefing on the outcome of the recent South Korea-U.S. summit and assessed that the bilateral alliance has become comprehensive, constructive and mutually beneficial.Chung also asked for greater support and interest from the U.S. Congress regarding South Korean firms operating in America and expanding visa quotas for Korean professionals.In response, the senators said the presidential summit was very successful and that Congress will continue to support the advancement of the Korea-U.S. alliance.