S. Korea Holds 1st Public-Private Discussion on Japan's Wartime Sexual Slavery

Photo : YONHAP News

The government on Friday held a public-private discussion session for the first time to discuss issues related with Japan’s wartime sexual slavery and hear opinions from survivors and experts.A meeting presided over by Minister for Government Policy Coordination Koo Yun-cheol at the government complex in Seoul was also attended by First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and Vice Minister of Gender Equality and Family Kim Kyung-sun, as well as supportive groups for the victims, their legal defendants and scholars.According to a government official, it marks the first time government officials, victims and their representatives as well as experts gathered together to discuss the issues.Vice Foreign Minister Choi explained the government’s stance on compensation suits filed by victims’ groups against the Japanese government, and the latest on related discussions between the governments of the two countries.Vice Gender Equality Minister Kim presented the government’s measures to support the victims and restore their dignities.