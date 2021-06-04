Prosecutors Summarily Indict Samsung Heir for Taking Propofol Shots Illegally

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution on Friday summarily indicted imprisoned Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong for allegedly taking propofol shots illegally.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office summarily indicted Lee on charge of violation of the narcotics control act calling for the business chief to pay 50 million won in fines.Prosecutors seek a summary indictment when the defendant is it deems that a fine is sufficient rather than a prison sentence in the charge involved, with the proceedings held in a written format.The investigation began after the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commissionreceived a report in January last year that the Samsung Electronics vice chairman allegedly used the sedative at a plastic surgery clinic in Seoul on a regular basis.Lee's legal representatives have denied the allegations and argued that he only took propofol shots as part of a medical treatment.