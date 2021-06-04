Menu Content

Pres. Moon Visits Spy Agency for 1st Time in 3 Years

Write: 2021-06-04 19:21:16

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has visited the nation’s spy agency for the first time in nearly three years. 

According to the presidential office on Friday, Moon received a briefing from National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won at the agency earlier in the day on the agency's reform drives and future plans. 

It marks only the second time he visited the spy agency since he took office following his first tour in July of 2018. 

The top office said Moon's latest visit is to remind and encourage the powerful agency of a need to finalize the government's pledge to reform the agency through amendments to the National Intelligence Service Act, and mark its rebirth as an organization of the nation and the people ahead of its 60th anniversary next week.

The so-called NIS reform bill passed the National Assembly last December.
